Construction for Sheikh Hasina Institute of Frontier Technology in Madaripur begins

The construction work for the Sheikh Hasina Institute of Frontier Technology (SHIFT) in Madaripur has begun through the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority.

Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury was present as chief guest on the occasion. State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak presided over the event, said a press release.

Secretary of Information and Communication Technology Department Md Samsul Arefin, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority GSM Zafar Ullah, Madaripur Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Marufur Rashid Khan spoke, among others.

Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury emphasised on educating children with modern and smart education and said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is establishing the institute to develop the future generation as skilled technicians of international standards.

The ICT state minister said construction of the institute has started in Madaripur as the first research institute of Bangladesh to make the future generation of Bangladesh as smart citizens.

He said the shift will play an important role in providing better and modern life, and youngsters will be prepared to lead the smart Bangladesh of 2041.