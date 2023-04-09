Construction of CPDL's condominium project Rubicon City inaugurated

Corporates

Press Release
09 April, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 04:35 pm

Related News

Construction of CPDL's condominium project Rubicon City inaugurated

Press Release
09 April, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 04:35 pm
Construction of CPDL&#039;s condominium project Rubicon City inaugurated

The construction work of CPDL Rubicon City was inaugurated in East Vatara near Baridhara J Block of the capital on Saturday (8 April). 

The construction of this structure has been planned with the conviction of creating a completely new and different project in the housing industry of the country.

Among others, land owner Nazrul Islam, local representative Safiq Islam Baset, local dignitaries and CPDL family members were present at the inauguration ceremony, reads a press release.

President of CPDL family, Engineer Iftekhar Hossain, expressed his confidence to make CPDL Rubicon City a landmark project in the housing industry with all kinds of facilities. 

The project is planned with 3 separate towers named Amity, Harmony and Serenity. Each tower has condo units ranging from 1130 to 1480 square feet. To ensure happy condo and happy lifestyle, the project will have badminton court, walkway, rooftop barbecue zone, outdoor play area, indoor games, equipped gymnasium, library lounge, multi-purpose hall and other condominium facilities.

CPDL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Implementing circularity in the fashion industry of Bangladesh has some challenges but by addressing these properly, we can reap the enormous benefits it offers. Photo: Reuters

The imperatives of circular fashion

4h | Panorama
Martin Ivens. Illustration: TBS

Intellectuals still have a key role to play in politics

5h | Thoughts
Raisa Adiba. Illustration: TBS

How discriminatory language towards women is normalised in families, workplaces

6h | Thoughts
Policymakers are concerned that increased profit margins may have a big role to play in inflation. Photo: Reuters

How company profits are keeping prices high

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the possibility of a career as an animator?

What is the possibility of a career as an animator?

42m | TBS Stories
Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

3h | TBS Stories
How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

6h | TBS Stories
Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

4
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs