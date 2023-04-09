Construction of CPDL's condominium project Rubicon City inaugurated

The construction work of CPDL Rubicon City was inaugurated in East Vatara near Baridhara J Block of the capital on Saturday (8 April).

The construction of this structure has been planned with the conviction of creating a completely new and different project in the housing industry of the country.

Among others, land owner Nazrul Islam, local representative Safiq Islam Baset, local dignitaries and CPDL family members were present at the inauguration ceremony, reads a press release.

President of CPDL family, Engineer Iftekhar Hossain, expressed his confidence to make CPDL Rubicon City a landmark project in the housing industry with all kinds of facilities.

The project is planned with 3 separate towers named Amity, Harmony and Serenity. Each tower has condo units ranging from 1130 to 1480 square feet. To ensure happy condo and happy lifestyle, the project will have badminton court, walkway, rooftop barbecue zone, outdoor play area, indoor games, equipped gymnasium, library lounge, multi-purpose hall and other condominium facilities.