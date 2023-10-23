Conserving hilsa: BCG arrests 17 fishermen with 40 lakh metres of fishing net from Hatiya

23 October, 2023, 07:40 pm
Conserving hilsa: BCG arrests 17 fishermen with 40 lakh metres of fishing net from Hatiya

23 October, 2023, 07:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) has arrested 17 fishermen from Nijhum Dwip area of the Meghna River under Hatia of Noakhali.

They also seized 40 lakh metres long fishing net and a trawler in an operation launched on the occasion of "Mother Hilsa Conservation" Campaign-2023 from 12 October to 2 November, when hilsa harvesting, transportation, buying and selling, storage and exchange are prohibited throughout the country for a total of 22 days.

The arrested fishermen are all residents of Char Fasson upazila of Bhola. 

