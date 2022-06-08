Concord wins national medal for environment protection, pollution control

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has been hosting the National Environment Medal since 2009 in recognition of its outstanding contribution to environmental pollution control and environmental protection and development.

Concord has been awarded the National Environment Medal for its outstanding contribution to environmental protection and pollution control, reads a press release issued on Tuesday.

Concord Group's Chairman SM Kamal Uddin, a visionary of this achievement, inspired by his dream. Concord has won the National Environment Medal.

On the occasion of World Environment Day 2022, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from Ganobhaban was virtually present as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of World Environment Day, Environment Fair 2022, National Tree Planting Campaign and Tree Fair 2022.

Concord Group Managing Director Shahriar Kamal received the award from the Parliamentary Standing Committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Chairman Mr Saber Hossain Chowdhury at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

To stop the use of clay bricks, Concord builds eco-friendly brick, block and tile factory in 1998, where eco-friendly building materials are produced.

Concord is a pioneer in the manufacture of eco-friendly construction materials in Bangladesh. Concord has not only made Eco-friendly construction materials but also taken various initiatives to encourage to use of eco-friendly concrete materials to keep the environment free from pollution, added the release.

