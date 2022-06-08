Concord wins national medal for environment protection, pollution control

Corporates

TBS Report 
08 June, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 09:32 am

Related News

Concord wins national medal for environment protection, pollution control

TBS Report 
08 June, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 09:32 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has been hosting the National Environment Medal since 2009 in recognition of its outstanding contribution to environmental pollution control and environmental protection and development.

Concord has been awarded the National Environment Medal for its outstanding contribution to environmental protection and pollution control, reads a press release issued on Tuesday.

Concord Group's Chairman SM Kamal Uddin, a visionary of this achievement, inspired by his dream. Concord has won the National Environment Medal.

On the occasion of World Environment Day 2022, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from Ganobhaban was virtually present as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of World Environment Day, Environment Fair 2022, National Tree Planting Campaign and Tree Fair 2022. 

Concord Group Managing Director Shahriar Kamal received the award from the Parliamentary Standing Committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Chairman Mr Saber Hossain Chowdhury at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

To stop the use of clay bricks, Concord builds eco-friendly brick, block and tile factory in 1998, where eco-friendly building materials are produced. 

Concord is a pioneer in the manufacture of eco-friendly construction materials in Bangladesh. Concord has not only made Eco-friendly construction materials but also taken various initiatives to encourage to use of eco-friendly concrete materials to keep the environment free from pollution, added the release.
 

Concord Group / Environment Protection

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

1h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

20h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

22h | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Taming inflation or achieving high GDP - which is more important?

Taming inflation or achieving high GDP - which is more important?

35m | Videos
Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

12h | Videos
'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

12h | Videos
Fear of clash in Germany-England match

Fear of clash in Germany-England match

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata