Concord Real Estate Ltd achieves ESSAB Safety Excellence award

Concord Real Estate Ltd has recently won the ESSAB Safety Excellence Award 2022 in the Residential Building category (Sikander Heritage) for its excellent fire, security, and safety system.

On 25 November 2022, the 8th International Fire, Safety and Security system took place at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) where the award has been handed over by the honorable Chief Guest Dr Md Enamur Rahman, state minister for Disaster Management and Relief, reads a press release.

The Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) aims to represent, promote and enhance the growth and professional development of the electronics life safety, security, and integrated systems industry by working at all levels.

Managing Director of Concord Group Shahriar Kamal says "Concord has a simple vision: putting people and their wellbeing at the heart of everything it does. We always try to be the first to adapt, to learn something new, and to find new business ventures before others".

There is a lack of adequate fire control, fire suppression, fire safety planning and processes, and safe building evacuation facilities in the majority of Dhaka's high-rise buildings, including residential and commercial structures. There is a total of 911 REHAB members and it can be said that currently, Bangladesh has more than 1,500 businesses in real estate. But around 285,000 fire incidents took place in the last 2 decades in different establishments.

Atiqul Islam, the mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, says that fire safety, building safety, and electrical safety should be ensured on an individual basis. Any negligence shall be punished, and the trading license of the concerned authority may be revoked in addition to additional penalties.

"It is the responsibility of our real estate industry to provide residential and commercial spaces that are safer and more secure to live in or run a business to reduce the number of fire accidents. This is necessary to limit the number of incidents that can cause severe injuries to people and properties. The past fire incidents in the Chawkbazar area, Rana Plaza Savar, Chittagong's private chemical container depot, etc. are some cases that have left the country shocked making fire safety and security a prime concern for any building planning," reads the press release.

Concord Real Estate Ltd, being the top real estate and construction conglomerate, has always taken the safety and security of its customers very seriously promising cutting-edge fire detection, fighting, and extinguishing system in every project. The ESSAB Safety and Security Award 2022 is a recognition of their effort to implement every safety measure. Their promise to deliver uncompromising quality in their projects has been reflected in their every work and achievement till now. Concord has always been conscious regarding the safety and security of the people. Concord Group started its journey in 1972 and has completed more than 1200 projects and handed over 10,000+ residential and commercial units to their customer. During pioneering the construction works of high-rise buildings in the early eighties, Concord decided to change the conventional Particle/Hard Board for the Fales Ceiling of the building with Fire Resistant Gypsum Board False Ceiling- the first of its kind in Bangladesh. Being a socially responsible real estate, Concord felt the need to introduce this concept on a larger scale for improving the construction quality of the entire real estate industry focusing on fire safety, and introduced their own Bangladesh Gypsum Products (PTE) ltd in 1989.

As a reputed developer of Bangladesh, they also have achieved the Daily Star - DHL Bangladesh Business Award 2000, the highest credit ratings of AA+ in the real estate sector, BID International Quality Summit (IQS) Award 2010, International Quality Crown Award 2017, National Environment Award 2020, and more. They have done several reputed projects like Shilpa Bank Bhaban, Jiban Bima Tower and Janata bank Tower at Motijheel, the VVIP terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the World Trade Center Chittagong, IDB Bhaban, SingTel Telecom Tower in Singapore, Fantasy Kingdom, and many more. But the most prestigious accomplishment of Concord is constructing the National Monument at Savar within 89 days in 1982. For the safety of people and the planet, Concord has pioneered the use of steel props and scaffolding replacing bamboo props and wooden formworks, and concrete blocks instead of burnt clay bricks. Concord has always kept social responsibility and commitment to their client as its mission goals.