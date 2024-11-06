‘Concord Quasem Waterfront’ construction begins in Dhanmondi

Dhaka's housing demand has evolved drastically over the years, with Dhanmondi emerging as a hub of luxury, offering a modern, lavish lifestyle and exclusive community living.

While catering to a diverse range of housing needs throughout Dhaka, Concord has also firmly established its name in the luxury segment with residences in Dhanmondi, with its latest addition to their impressive luxury residential portfolio being "Concord Quasem Waterfront."

The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of "Concord Quasem Waterfront" was held yesterday, attended by the company's managing director and senior officials.

One of the main highlights of this development is its location. Situated on Road 2/A in Zigatola, Dhanmondi Lake enhances the aesthetic appeal, providing tranquil lake views for residents of the south-facing apartments.

The residential building in Dhanmondi redefines urban luxury with an array of thoughtfully designed, high-end amenities. Upon arrival, residents are welcomed by serene reflection pools and Zen-inspired water features, creating a tranquil atmosphere.

The building offers spacious, premium elevators for swift and seamless access, while the stylish arrival lounge and 24/7 concierge desk provide unmatched convenience and comfort.

Inside, the double-height designer lobby with climate control adds a touch of grandeur. Ground-floor landscaping with patios and sitting areas offers a natural retreat, alongside a dedicated waiting room for drivers.

For events and gatherings, a grand banquet area awaits on the first floor, while a climate-controlled resident lounge and a clubhouse equipped with tabletop games provide recreational options.

On the rooftop, a spectacular infinity-edge pool invites residents to unwind with panoramic city views, complemented by a fully equipped poolside gym. The rooftop botanical terrace offers a lush escape, featuring an outdoor yoga platform, a hot tub, a sauna, and a BBQ cooktop for open-air gatherings. Home automation options are available to further enhance convenience.

Shahriar Kamal, managing director of Concord Group, has shed light on the journey of the company, saying Concord is now a 50-year-old company, founded shortly after the war. The company was established with the goal of contributing to the country and its people.

"We began in the development and construction sector and have consistently introduced new technologies over time. As pioneers in the real estate sector, I believe we have made significant achievements, completing over 1,200 projects," he said.

Regarding future projects, he added, "Concord has strong market acceptance. This year, due to the slower economic conditions, we aim to complete 4-5 projects. Next year, we plan to launch 12 new projects, including several high-rise buildings."