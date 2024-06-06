Concord launches new Green Brick/Block Plant to manufacture environmentally friendly building materials

Concord, as a trailblaser in the construction industry both nationally and internationally, continues to make waves with its pioneering initiatives. In a bid to combat environmental degradation, Concord spearheaded the shift away from terracotta bricks as early as 1998, establishing Bangladesh's premier eco-friendly brick, block, and tiles manufacturing factory.

Bangladesh stands at the forefront of countries grappling with the harsh realities of climate change, facing unprecedented challenges exacerbated by global warming and natural phenomena.

Terracotta bricks, long implicated in environmental and air pollution, have contributed to alarming levels of air pollution, earning Dhaka the dubious distinction of being among one of the world's most polluted cities.

The detrimental effects of utilizing coal and deforestation for brick production have inflicted significant harm on our environment. Responding to the urgent need to mitigate these issues, the Bangladesh government has embarked on a landmark initiative to transition to 100% green bricks in government construction projects by 2025, a move set to substantially curb environmental pollution. Concord, recognizing the imperative for eco-conscious practices, initiated the production and utilization of green bricks a quarter-century ago, leading by example in environmental stewardship.

Under the visionary leadership of Concord's Honorable Chairman SM Kamal Uddin, the inception of Bangladesh's first pollution-free satellite city, "Lake City Concord," stands as a statement to Concord's unwavering commitment to eco-friendly construction practices. Notably, Concord projects have eschewed Concrete block/ green bricks for the past 25 years, underscoring the company's dedication to sustainable development.

In Concord's first and second plants, two Spanish-made Poyatos P Seventy/Ninety machines were installed, enabling each plant to produce a total of 119,040 building materials, at 59,520 every 8 hours. The third plant added a German-designed T-10 machine that could produce 26,080 building materials every 8 hours. The Besser, a US machine installed at Concord's fourth plant, can produce 12,000 building materials every 8 hours.

The 5th plant Zenith ZN-900C, built in Germany, and another new addition this year, the 6th plant Zenith ZN-900CG, are capable of turning out 74,000 pieces of construction material in a single 8-hour cycle. The addition of the sixth German-built plant increased Concord's production capacity by another 30-40%. This state-of-the-art and cutting-edge plant will add a unique dimension to the construction industry as well as contribute to the environment.

However, the journey towards environmental sustainability requires collective effort and governmental support. Concord urges policymakers to incentivize eco-friendly initiatives through tax waivers and reduced import duties, thereby fostering a conducive environment for entrepreneurs to embrace green technologies. With favorable loan terms and low-interest financing, more entrepreneurs can be emboldened to join the ranks of environmental trailblazers.

In recognition of its pioneering contributions to pollution control and conservation, the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh bestowed upon Concord the prestigious "National Environment Medal 2020," underscoring Concord's pivotal role in shaping a greener, more sustainable future for Bangladesh and beyond