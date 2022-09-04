Concord Entertainment, Agora signed MoU

Concord Entertainment Co Ltd and Agora Limited signed an MoU on 30 August 2022 for a joint promotion event and activation campaign.

According to the agreement, Agora customers would enjoy special discount facilities on various ticket purchases at Fantasy Kingdom Complex and Foy's Lake Concord.

Concord Entertainment runs two amusement parks, Fantasy Kingdom Complex and Foy's Lake Concord. These parks being equipped with world class adventure rides and many other modern amenities, people from all walks of life visit these two places quite often.

Agora Limited has been a trusted name to the people of Bangladesh for bringing to them daily necessary goods. The MOU signing between these two companies results in a newer dimension of ensuring customer satisfaction.

According to the MOU Concord Entertainment will give the Agora Membership Card holders certain discounts on Fantasy Kingdom Complex & Foy's Lake Concord.

The customer can avail up to Tk150 taka discount on tickets to Fantasy Kingdom Complex and Water Kingdom. They can enjoy a 20% discount on regular room rent on Resort Atlantis. Up to 100-taka discounts will be offered on Foy's Lake Concord and Sea World tickets along with 20% discount on regular room rent on Foy's Lake Resort. The offers will be valid for maximum 3 guests against one Agora Membership Card.

The MOU signing ceremony took place at the Concord Center in Gulshan-2 in the presence of Khandakar Nur-E-Burhan, Chief Operating Officer, Agora Limited; Anup Kumar Sarkar, Executive Director- Marketing, Mr. Uzzal Kumar Basak, AGM- Marketing and Md. Jamal Hossain, Manager- Marketing, Concord Entertainment Co. Ltd. Both the parties hope the agreement would bring forth a better business prospect and ensure their successful future endeavors.