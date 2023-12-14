Concord Architects and Interior Décor signs MoU with Eastern Bank 

Concord Architects & Interior Decor Ltd (CAIDL) and Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Under this collaboration, EBL users will enjoy an exclusive 30% discount on interior design services provided by CAIDL.

Additionally, customers availing of interior design services during the promotional period will be entitled to a complimentary 2-day and 1-night stay at Resort Atlantis in Dhaka or Foy's Lake Resort in Chattogram.

Other than this, there are various other facilities provided by Concord Entertainment Company Ltd.

The agreement was formalised at a prestigious ceremony attended by key representatives from both CAIDL and EBL.

Anup Kumar Sarker, CMO/ Sr. Executive Director, CAIDL and M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director, Head of Retail & SME Banking, EBL presided over the ceremony. Other than that, N. M. Balayet Hossain, Deputy Manager; Md. Limon Bhuiyan, Assistant Manager, and Sonia Sultana, Executive, CAIDL; and Farzana Qader, Senior Manager; and SK. Asif Shoumo, PO and Associate Manager were present in the meeting.