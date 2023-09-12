Concluding ceremony of the 'Basic Course for Cash Officers' held

Photo: Courtesy

A five-day long course on "Basic Course for Cash Officers" (32nd Batch) of National Bank Limited was concluded at the Training Institute of the bank on 10 September, 58 (Fifty-Eight) newly appointed cash officers of NBL participated in this Training Course.

Head of Human Resource Department and SEVP Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed was present in the concluding ceremony as the chief guest and distributed certificates and prizes among the participants.

Shah Syed Rafiul Bari, VP and Principal of NBTI and Mohammad Maroof, AVP, HRD was also present in the programme.