Complimentary hotel stay in Dubai for Emirates passengers

With relaxation of travel restrictions, Emirates airline has announced a complimentary hotel stay offer in Dubai for their passengers travelling from Bangladesh to this popular tourist and business destination, during this summer.

Travellers need to book their tickets between 17 to 30 May for travel from 20 to 30 September of this year. The offer is only valid for return trips to Dubai, said a press release.

Emirates offers complimentary one night stay at Hilton Garden Inn for Economy Class passengers and two nights at JW Marriot Marquis hotel for Business and First Class passengers.

Emirates passengers will get best value from their summer holiday in Dubai and across the UAE with My Emirates Pass until 30 September.

By showing Emirates Boarding Pass one can enjoy fantastic discounts at hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets throughout Dubai. In addition, during May, those landing in Dubai can enjoy a complimentary Dubai Marina Cruise, which gives unrivalled panoramic views of one of the city's most iconic skylines from the Arabian Gulf.

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and Flydubai gives you even more benefits - for every Dhs 100 or more spent on goods, food or leisure experiences at The Dubai Mall one can earn a Skyward Mile at a rate of one Mile per $1 (approx. Dhs 3.67) for Silver, Gold and Platinum members, and one Mile per $2 (approx. Dhs 7.34) for Blue members.

In addition, Emirates Skywards members are offered the option to pay for their flights with a combination of Cash +Miles. This instantly brings down the amount of cash one need to pay for his/her Emirates ticket, the press release added.

Find out more about the offer and book at emirates.com/bd Emirates premium class passengers and Skywards members can also enjoy their regular privileges like transfers and airport lounge facilities in Dubai.

Emirates, presently, operates 3 flights a day from Dhaka with wide body aircraft and from Dubai offers convenient connections to over 140 cities worldwide.