Complimentary hotel stay in Dubai for Emirates passengers

Corporates

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 02:15 pm

Related News

Complimentary hotel stay in Dubai for Emirates passengers

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 02:15 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

With relaxation of travel restrictions, Emirates airline has announced a complimentary hotel stay offer in Dubai for their passengers travelling from Bangladesh to this popular tourist and business destination, during this summer.

Travellers need to book their tickets between 17 to 30 May for travel from 20 to 30 September of this year. The offer is only valid for return trips to Dubai, said a press release. 

Emirates offers complimentary one night stay at Hilton Garden Inn for Economy Class passengers and two nights at JW Marriot Marquis hotel for Business and First Class passengers.

Emirates passengers will get best value from their summer holiday in Dubai and across the UAE with My Emirates Pass until 30 September.

By showing Emirates Boarding Pass one can enjoy fantastic discounts at hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets throughout Dubai. In addition, during May, those landing in Dubai can enjoy a complimentary Dubai Marina Cruise, which gives unrivalled panoramic views of one of the city's most iconic skylines from the Arabian Gulf.

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and Flydubai gives you even more benefits - for every Dhs 100 or more spent on goods, food or leisure experiences at The Dubai Mall one can earn a Skyward Mile at a rate of one Mile per $1 (approx. Dhs 3.67)   for Silver, Gold and Platinum members, and one Mile per $2 (approx. Dhs 7.34) for Blue members.

In addition, Emirates Skywards members are offered the option to pay for their flights with a combination of Cash +Miles. This instantly brings down the amount of cash one need to pay for his/her Emirates ticket, the press release added. 

Find out more about the offer and book at emirates.com/bd Emirates premium class passengers and Skywards members can also enjoy their regular privileges like transfers and airport lounge facilities in Dubai.

Emirates, presently, operates 3 flights a day from Dhaka with wide body aircraft and from Dubai offers convenient connections to over 140 cities worldwide.

Emirates / Dubai

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

5h | Panorama
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The United House: Living and working inside nature

5h | Habitat
Pcycle team members at a waste management orientation event. Photo: Courtesy

Pcycle: Turning waste from bins into beautiful crafts

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

6h | Videos
The mystery behind Pyramid

The mystery behind Pyramid

6h | Videos
Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

18h | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives