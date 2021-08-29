Commward 2021 awards creative communications of Bangladesh

The 10th edition of one of the prestigious advertising accolades in Bangladesh- COMMWARD: Excellence in Creative Communication honored creative campaigns through a virtual award gala on Saturday (28 August).

A flagship initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum, COMMWARD was presented in collaboration with Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Bangladesh Creative Forum, Roaring Lions and International Advertising Association Bangladesh were the Strategic Partners.

The award ceremony was attended by more than 1000+ communication and marketing enthusiasts. The awards were given across 26 categories, in four ranks –Bronze, Silver, Gold & Grand Prix.

This year, a staggering number of more than 1100+ nominations were submitted for the award. The campaigns launched and run during the period of May 01, 2019, to May 31, 2021 were eligible for nomination in COMMWARD 2021. Among these 573 nominations got shortlisted and 227 nominations were selected as the ultimate winners after rigorous judging by 158 jurors who were split into 10 shortlisting jury panels and 10 grand jury panels. The winning campaigns were further scrutinized by 4 jury presidents to ensure the proper ranks.

After intense competition, a total of 227 winners emerged victoriously. The 10th edition of COMMWARD had 3 Grand Prix winners, 26 Gold winners, 69 Silver winners, and 129 Bronze winners.

"Never before had we experienced the need to make clear effective communication than we did during the last one year. And every phase we passed since then required effective communication for us to survive and come out of this pandemic," said Ms. Nazia Andaleeb Preema, Visual Artist, Director, Bangladesh Brand Forum & Founder Bangladesh Creative Forum at the award gala.

Ferdous Hasan Neville, Managing Director, Asiatic MCL; Sarah Ali, Managing Director, FCB Bitopi; Syed Gousul Alam Shaon, Managing Partner and Country Head of Grey Group Bangladesh and Morshed Alam, Managing Director, Group M Bangladesh were this year's COMMWARD's stellar Jury Presidents.

This year's summit was attended by more than 500 professionals. The summit consisted of 3 Keynote Sessions, 6 Panel Discussions, 3 Insight Sessions, and 1 Case Study presentation with speakers joining in from different regions of the world to share strategies and experiences that helped them thrive in the constantly changing communications frontier. Alongside, there were renowned local industry experts who discussed a myriad of topics. The keynote speakers for this year's summit were: Dagmara Szulce, Managing Director, IAA Global; Marie Claire Maalouf, Executive Creative Director, Impact BBDO, United Arab Emirates; Kinga Incze, Founder, Whitereport & Mediaspace.global.