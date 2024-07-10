Community Bank signs participating agreement with BB for long-term financing

Community Bank Bangladesh PLC has signed a participating agreement with the central bank as part of the Bangladesh Bank-Long Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF).

The signing ceremony took place yesterday (9 July) at the head office of Bangladesh Bank (BB), reads a press release.

The initiative follows the success of the recently completed Long-Term Financing Facility (LTFF) under the Financial Sector Support Project (FSSP).

The agreement aims to continue providing long-term financing for private sector firms, primarily those involved in export-oriented manufacturing, including small, medium, and large enterprises.

In the presence of Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Dr Md Habibur Rahman, the agreement was signed by BB Director of the Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department Liza Fahmida, and Community Bank Bangladesh Managing Director Masihul Huq Chowdhury.

BB Executive Director Husne Ara Shikha, along with other high-ranking officials of the central bank were present at the event. On behalf of Community Bank, Head of Credit Risk Management Hasi Rani Bepari and Head of Credit Administration Department Z M Masir Bin Quddus were present among others