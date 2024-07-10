Community Bank signs participating agreement with BB for long-term financing

Corporates

Press Release
10 July, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 04:21 pm

Related News

Community Bank signs participating agreement with BB for long-term financing

Press Release
10 July, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 04:21 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Community Bank Bangladesh PLC has signed a participating agreement with the central bank as part of the Bangladesh Bank-Long Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF).

The signing ceremony took place yesterday (9 July) at the head office of Bangladesh Bank (BB), reads a press release.

The initiative follows the success of the recently completed Long-Term Financing Facility (LTFF) under the Financial Sector Support Project (FSSP).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The agreement aims to continue providing long-term financing for private sector firms, primarily those involved in export-oriented manufacturing, including small, medium, and large enterprises.

In the presence of Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Dr Md Habibur Rahman, the agreement was signed by BB Director of the Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department  Liza Fahmida, and Community Bank  Bangladesh Managing Director Masihul Huq Chowdhury.

BB Executive Director Husne Ara Shikha, along with other high-ranking officials of the central bank were present at the event. On behalf of Community Bank, Head of Credit Risk Management Hasi Rani Bepari and Head of Credit Administration Department Z M Masir Bin Quddus were present among others

Community Bank Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

5h | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The science behind Dhaka's 'wind pockets'

4h | Panorama
How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biden announced aid to Ukraine in the opening speech of the NATO summit

Biden announced aid to Ukraine in the opening speech of the NATO summit

51m | Videos
Spain in Euro final; Argentina advance to Copa America final

Spain in Euro final; Argentina advance to Copa America final

1h | Videos
Anti-quota protest: Students block Rajshahi-Dhaka highway

Anti-quota protest: Students block Rajshahi-Dhaka highway

2h | Videos
Bangla blockade in Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla blockade in Dhaka-Aricha highway

2h | Videos