Community Bank signs agreement with BB to collect Treasury Challan through ACS

An agreement to collect Treasury Challan through Automated Challan System (ACS) has been signed by Community Bank Bangladesh Limited and Bangladesh Bank.

Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of Community Bank, and Forkan Hossain, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at Jahangir Alam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank on Monday, says a press release.

Ahmed Jamal, deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank, was the chief guest during the signing ceremony.

Among other senior officials of Bangladesh Bank Nurun Nahar, executive director, was present at the signing ceremony.

Under this agreement, soon all branches of Community Bank will be able to collect payments of various government fees and revenues in real-time and submit them to the government treasury efficiently.

Moreover, this system will also enable real-time verification of Challans, ensuring authenticity and timely submission of revenues to the government treasury.

During the event, Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan, SEVP & chief information technology officer, Benozeer Ahmed, EVP & chief financial officer, Shamsul Haque Sufyani, EVP & head of operations from Community Bank were present among the senior officials of the Bank.