Community Bank signs agreement with BB to collect Treasury Challan through ACS

Corporates

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 11:56 am

Related News

Community Bank signs agreement with BB to collect Treasury Challan through ACS

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 11:56 am
Community Bank signs agreement with BB to collect Treasury Challan through ACS

An agreement to collect Treasury Challan through Automated Challan System (ACS) has been signed by Community Bank Bangladesh Limited and Bangladesh Bank.

Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of Community Bank, and Forkan Hossain, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at Jahangir Alam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank on Monday, says a press release.

Ahmed Jamal, deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank, was the chief guest during the signing ceremony.

Among other senior officials of Bangladesh Bank Nurun Nahar, executive director, was present at the signing ceremony.

Under this agreement, soon all branches of Community Bank will be able to collect payments of various government fees and revenues in real-time and submit them to the government treasury efficiently.

Moreover, this system will also enable real-time verification of Challans, ensuring authenticity and timely submission of revenues to the government treasury.

During the event, Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan, SEVP & chief information technology officer, Benozeer Ahmed, EVP & chief financial officer, Shamsul Haque Sufyani, EVP & head of operations from Community Bank were present among the senior officials of the Bank.

Bangladesh Bank / agreement

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

16h | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

20h | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

20h | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly