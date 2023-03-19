Community Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank for Green Transformation Fund

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank for Green Transformation Fund (GTF) under Refinance Scheme of Tk5000 crore.

Under this agreement, Community Bank will facilitate access to financing for all exporters and manufacturers irrespective of sectors/industries against import/buying of capital machineries and accessories relevant to environmental-friendly/green attributes specified by Bangladesh Bank, reads a press release.

In the presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder, Director (SFD) of Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank Chowdhury Liakot Ali, and Community Bank Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.