Community Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank on Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund

A participation agreement has been signed between Community Bank and the Bangladesh Bank as participants in the Export Support Pre-financing Fund, said a press release.

The Bangladesh Bank formed this fund of Tk10,000 crore from its own with the aim of continuing the ongoing development and expansion of export-oriented industries and accelerating the activities of the export-oriented business

A ceremony was held at Jahangir Alam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank's head office on Monday (30 January) in this regard.

At the event, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder handed over the contract to the Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank, Masihul Huq Chowdhury.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Nasser and BRPD Director Maqsuda Begum were also present.