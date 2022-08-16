Community Bank observes National Mourning Day

Community Bank observes National Mourning Day

On the occasion of the 47th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited organised various programmes. 

On Monday (15 August), the Bank's Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury and the Deputy Managing Director and CBO SM Mainul Kabir along with senior officials paid homage to the Father of the Nation. The management of the Bank planted a tree at the bank's head office, said a press release. 

As part of observing Mourning Day, the bank employees performed various activities such as wearing black badges, keeping the national flag at half-mast in the branches, organising a virtual discussion on "Bangabandhu's Bangladesh", arranged a doa mahfil and distributing food among the orphans.

