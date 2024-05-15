Community Bank holds its 5th Annual General Meeting

The 5th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC was held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday (15 May).

The meeting was chaired by Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, BPM (Bar), PPM, Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC.

During the meeting, the Bank's Audited Financial Statements for the year 2023 were adopted by the shareholders and declared a 10.40% cash dividend for the shareholders.

Addressing the honourable shareholders, in his speech Mr. Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, BPM (Bar), PPM, Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC. said, "Community Bank is not only a bank for Bangladesh Police, it is a bank for general people. He expressed that the progress of Community Bank will continue through introduction of community based innovative products and smart banking solutions for people from all walks of life.

He also mentioned that Community Bank not only makes a profit but also contributes to the welfare of marginalised communities under its CSR initiatives.

Honourable shareholders Md Kamrul Ahsan, BPM (Bar), Additional IG, Admin, Bangladesh Police; M Khurshid Hossain, BPM (Bar), PPM, Director General, Rapid Action Battalion; Md Monirul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional IG, Special Branch, Bangladesh Police; SM Ruhul Amin, Additional IG, Anti-Terrorism Unit, Bangladesh Police; Md Atiqul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional IG, Crime & Operations, Bangladesh Police; Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, Additional IG, Finance, Bangladesh Police; Md Mahabubor Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM, Additional IG, Industrial Police, Bangladesh Police; Habibur Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional IG & Police Commissioner, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Bangladesh Police; Md Aminul Islam, BPM (Bar), DIG, Admin, Bangladesh Police; Quazi Zia Uddin, BPM, DIG, HRM, Bangladesh Police; Dr Shoeb Reaz Alam, BPM (Sheba), Additional DIG, Development Revenue-1, Bangladesh Police; Muntashirul Islam, PPM, Additional DIG, Police Welfare Trust, Police Headquarters, Bangladesh Police; Sufian Ahmed, Additional DIG and Director, Academic, Police Staff College, Bangladesh Police; BM Forman Ali, PPM, Inspector, Bangladesh Police and President, Bangladesh Police Association; Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Independent Director; Kazi Masihur Rahman, Independent Director Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director, Community Bank Bangladesh PLC. and Saiful Alam FCS, Company Secretary, Community Bank were present in the meeting.