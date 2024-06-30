Community Bank holds its 54th board meeting

Community Bank holds its 54th board meeting

The 54th board meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC was held at the Police Headquarters on Sunday (30 June). 

The meeting was chaired by Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun BPM (Bar), PPM, Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC, reads a press release. 

During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda on policy matter of the bank.

Md Monirul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional IG, Special Branch, Bangladesh Police; Mr. S M Ruhul Amin, Additional IG, Anti-Terrorism Unit, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Md. Atiqul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional IG, Crime & Operations, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, Additional IG, Finance, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Md. Mahabubor Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM, Additional IG, Industrial Police, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Mohammad Ali Mia, BPM, PPM, Additional IG, CID, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Habibur Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional IG & Police Commissioner, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Md. Aminul Islam, BPM (Bar), DIG, Admin, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Quazi Zia Uddin, BPM, DIG, HRM, Bangladesh Police; Dr. Shoeb Reaz Alam, BPM (Sheba), Additional DIG, Development Revenue-1, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Muntashirul Islam, PPM, Additional DIG, Police Welfare Trust, Police Headquarters, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Sufian Ahmed, Additional DIG and Director, Academic, Police Staff College, Bangladesh Police; Mr. B M Forman Ali, PPM, Inspector, Bangladesh Police and President, Bangladesh Police Association; Mr. Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Independent Director; Mr. Kazi Masihur Rahman, Independent Director and Mr. Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director, Community Bank Bangladesh PLC. were present in the meeting.

