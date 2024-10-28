Community Bank holds 58th board meeting

The 58th Board Meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC. was held at the Police Headquarters on Monday, chaired by Mr. Md. Mainul Islam, ndc, Inspector General of Police and Chairman of the bank. Key decisions regarding investment proposals and policy matters were addressed during the meeting.

Distinguished attendees included Mr. AKM Shahidur Rahman, PPM, ndc, Director General of Rapid Action Battalion; Mr. Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, Additional IG, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Md. Tawfique Mahbub Chowdhury, BPM, Additional IG; Dr. Shoeb Reaz Alam, BPM (Sheba), DIG; Mr. Md. Aminul Islam, BPM (Bar), DIG; Mr. Quazi Zia Uddin, BPM, DIG; Mr. Muntashirul Islam, PPM, Additional DIG; Mr. Sufian Ahmed, Additional DIG; Mr. Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Independent Director; Mr. Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC., and Mr. Saiful Alam FCS, Company Secretary.