Community Bank holds 58th board meeting

Corporates

28 October, 2024, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 11:16 pm

Related News

Community Bank holds 58th board meeting

28 October, 2024, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 11:16 pm
Community Bank holds 58th board meeting

The 58th Board Meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC. was held at the Police Headquarters on Monday, chaired by Mr. Md. Mainul Islam, ndc, Inspector General of Police and Chairman of the bank. Key decisions regarding investment proposals and policy matters were addressed during the meeting.

Distinguished attendees included Mr. AKM Shahidur Rahman, PPM, ndc, Director General of Rapid Action Battalion; Mr. Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, Additional IG, Bangladesh Police; Mr. Md. Tawfique Mahbub Chowdhury, BPM, Additional IG; Dr. Shoeb Reaz Alam, BPM (Sheba), DIG; Mr. Md. Aminul Islam, BPM (Bar), DIG; Mr. Quazi Zia Uddin, BPM, DIG; Mr. Muntashirul Islam, PPM, Additional DIG; Mr. Sufian Ahmed, Additional DIG; Mr. Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Independent Director; Mr. Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC., and Mr. Saiful Alam FCS, Company Secretary.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
In Jolshiri, where wetlands have been filled with sand or clay, the ground had to be filled with either clay or sand up to a depth of 20 to 30 meters before the land could be sold as plots. Photo: Collected

Why you should consult a geotechnical engineer before building your house

10h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The in-depth fact of ‘Calma Celebration’ in football

The in-depth fact of ‘Calma Celebration’ in football

2h | Videos
Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

5h | Videos
Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

6h | Videos
Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

6h | Videos