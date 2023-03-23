Community Bank holds 37th board meeting

Community Bank Bangladesh held its 37th board meeting at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Thursday (23 March). 

The meeting was chaired by the bank's Chairman and Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, reads a press release. 

During the meeting the Audited Financial Statements of the bank for the year 2022 was approved and the board also recommended for dividend. 

Important decisions were also taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank, according to the release.

Among others Md Kamrul Ahsan, Additional Inspector General (Admin), Bangladesh Police; Md Monirul Islam, Additional Inspector General (Special Branch), Bangladesh Police; M Khurshid Hossain, Director General, Rapid Action Battalion; and SM Ruhul Amin, Additional Inspector General (ATU), Bangladesh Police were present at the meeting.

