27 December, 2022, 06:45 pm
Community Bank holds 36th board meeting

The 36th board meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited was held at the police headquarters in Dhaka on Monday (26 December).

The meeting was chaired by Inspector General of Police and Chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, reads a press release. 

During the meeting, important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agendas of the bank.

Md Kamrul Ahsan, additional inspector general (admin), Bangladesh Police; Md Monirul Islam, additional inspector general (special branch); SM Ruhul Amin, additional inspector general (ATU); Md Mazharul Islam, additional inspector general (L&AA); Md Atiqul Islam, additional inspector general (crime & operations); M Khurshid Hossain, director general (additional inspector general) of Rapid Action Battalion; Md Shahabuddin Khan, additional inspector general (finance) of Bangladesh Police; Md Mahabubor Rahman, additional inspector general (Industrial Police); Habibur Rahman, additional inspector general (Tourist Police); Md Aminul Islam, deputy inspector general (Audit & Inspection); Md Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan, deputy inspector general (finance), Bangladesh Police; Quazi Zia Uddin, deputy inspector general (HRM), Bangladesh Police; Shoeb Reaz Alam, additional deputy inspector general, (Development Revenue- 1), Bangladesh Police; Sufian Ahmed, Superintendent of Police and Director (Academic), Police Staff College; BM Forman Ali, inspector of Bangladesh Police and president of Bangladesh Police Association; Masud Khan, independent director; Kazi Masihur Rahman, Independent Director; Abdullah Al Mahmud, independent director and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of Community Bank were present in the meeting.

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited

