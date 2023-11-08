Community Bank Bangladesh to provide financial assistance to SAJIDA Hospital

Community Bank Bangladesh to provide financial assistance to SAJIDA Hospital

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited is teaming up with SAJIDA Hospital to provide life-saving dialysis support, ensuring no patient faces financial hurdles.

This collaboration symbolizes hope and inclusivity in healthcare

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited provided financial assistance to Sajeda Foundation in the health sector to ensure kidney dialysis services to the poor and marginalized people under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program of the bank on November 02, 2023.

Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank, handed over the pay order to Zaheda Fizza Kabir, Chief Executive Officer of Sajeda Foundation. The event was organized at Sajeda Foundation's in Gulshan office. Senior officers of both institutions were present on the occasion.

                                               

