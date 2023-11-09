Community Bank Bangladesh Limited and Habiganj Agron sign agreement

09 November, 2023, 07:40 pm
Community Bank Bangladesh Limited and Habiganj Agron sign agreement

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited and Habiganj Agro Limited (a sister concern of Pran-RFL Group) have signed an agreement on supply chain finance to promote CMSME business in the country.

Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of Community Bank and Mrs. Uzma Chowdhury, Director (Finance), PRAN-RFL Group has signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Under the deal, the suppliers of Habiganj Agro Limited will get finance from the Community Bank Bangladesh Limited. Community Bank will finance the supplier against their supplied products or services to Habiganj Agro Limited.

During the event, Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan, DMD & Chief Information Officer, Mr. Shamsul Haque Sufyani SEVP & Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Benozeer Ahmed, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Zalal Uddin Ahmed, EVP & Manager of Corporate Branch from Community Bank along with other senior officials of the bank were present. And Mrs. Sheikh Quaniz Fatema, Deputy Manager, Corporate Finance, Mr. Mohammad Mehadi Hasan, Deputy Manager, Corporate Finance and Mr. Md. Saiful Islam Sajib, Assistant Manager, Corporate Finance on behalf PRAN-RFL Group of were present at the event.

