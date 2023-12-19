Community Bank Bangladesh holds 48th board meeting

The 48th Board Meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC. was held at the Police Headquarters on Tuesday, 19 December 2023.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun BPM (Bar), PPM, Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC. During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda on policy matter of the Bank.

Mr. Md Kamrul Ahsan, BPM (Bar), Additional IG, Admin, Bangladesh Police, Mr. Md. Monirul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional IG, Special Branch, Bangladesh Police, Mr. S M Ruhul Amin, Additional IG, Anti Terrorism Unit, Bangladesh Police, Mr. Md. Mazharul Islam, Additional IG, L&AA, Bangladesh Police, Mr. Md. Atiqul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional IG, Crime & Operations, Bangladesh Police, Mr. Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, Additional IG, Finance, Bangladesh Police, Mr. Md. Mahabubor Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM, Additional IG, Industrial Police, Bangladesh Police, Mr. Md Aminul Islam, BPM (Bar), DIG, Admin, Bangladesh Police, Mr. Quazi Zia Uddin, BPM, DIG, HRM, Bangladesh Police, Mr. Muntashirul Islam, PPM, Additional DIG, Police Welfare Trust, Police Headquarters, Bangladesh Police, Mr. Sufian Ahmed, Additional DIG and Director, Academic, Police Staff College, Bangladesh Police, Mr. B M Forman Ali, PPM, Inspector, Bangladesh Police and President, Bangladesh Police Association, Mr. Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Independent Director, Mr. Kazi Masihur Rahman, Independent Director, and Mr. Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh PLC. were present in the meeting.