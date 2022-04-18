Community Bank Bangladesh holds 3rd AGM

Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd has held its 3rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday (18 April) at the Police Headquarters (PHQ), Dhaka.

The meeting held at Hall of Pride, PHQ, was chaired by Chairman of Community Bank, Inspector General of Police Dr Benazir Ahmed, reads a press release.

At the AGM, the bank's audited report for the year ended 2021 was approved by the shareholders of the Bank.

Dr Benazir Ahmed conveyed his sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her kind favour and wholehearted support during the inception of Community Bank.

He said, "Community Bank is not a bank just for police, it is a bank for all. We are determined to provide the desired banking services to the members of Bangladesh Police as well as the general public."

Thanking the members of the Board of Directors of the Bank, shareholders, customers and employees of the bank, he said: "The bank should continue its journey by launching cutting edge banking products for the people from all walks of life"

Members of the board of directors of the bank, Dr Md Moinur Rahman Chowdhury, additional IG (Administration & Inspection) of Bangladesh Police; Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, director general of RAB (additional IG); Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, additional IG and principal, Bangladesh Police Academy; Habibur Rahman, DIG (Dhaka Range); Dr Shoeb Reaz Alam, additional DIG (Development-Revenue-1); Md Ferdoush Ali Chowdhury, superintendent of police (Rangpur); Independent Directors Masud Khan, Kazi Masihur Rahman, and Dr Abdullah Al Mahmud; and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director & CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd were present in the meeting.