Community Bank appoints new DMD and SEVP

Corporates

Press Release
31 August, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 05:11 pm

Community Bank appoints new DMD and SEVP

Press Release
31 August, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 05:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Community Bank has promoted Md. Abdul Qaium Khan to Deputy Managing Director & Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the Bank. 

He has been working from the inception of the bank as SEVP and Chief Information Officer (CIO). He started his banking career with BRAC Bank as a Network and Infrastructure Manager. Prior to joining Community Bank Qaium Khan served Bank Asia Ltd & Standard Bank Ltd as Head of IT. He also served EXIM Bank in this journey. Mr. Qaium Khan maintains a BSc. Engineering Degree in Electrical and Electronics (EEE) from the Bangladesh University of Technology (BUET) and an MBA from Dhaka University Faculty of Business, reads a press release. 

At the same time, Shamsul Haque Sufyani has been promoted to Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer who was serving the bank from its inception as Head of Operations. Prior to joining Community Bank, in his last position Shamsul Haque served BRAC Bank Limited as Head of Trade Operations. He started his career with IFIC Bank then joined Bank Asia Limited afterwards. He is also INFOSYS Certified Finacle Administrator.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

56m | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

6h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

6h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

2h | TBS World
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

7h | TBS World
Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

20h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank