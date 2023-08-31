Community Bank appoints new DMD and SEVP

Community Bank has promoted Md. Abdul Qaium Khan to Deputy Managing Director & Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the Bank.

He has been working from the inception of the bank as SEVP and Chief Information Officer (CIO). He started his banking career with BRAC Bank as a Network and Infrastructure Manager. Prior to joining Community Bank Qaium Khan served Bank Asia Ltd & Standard Bank Ltd as Head of IT. He also served EXIM Bank in this journey. Mr. Qaium Khan maintains a BSc. Engineering Degree in Electrical and Electronics (EEE) from the Bangladesh University of Technology (BUET) and an MBA from Dhaka University Faculty of Business, reads a press release.

At the same time, Shamsul Haque Sufyani has been promoted to Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer who was serving the bank from its inception as Head of Operations. Prior to joining Community Bank, in his last position Shamsul Haque served BRAC Bank Limited as Head of Trade Operations. He started his career with IFIC Bank then joined Bank Asia Limited afterwards. He is also INFOSYS Certified Finacle Administrator.