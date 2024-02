Recently, Prof. A K W Jayawardane (chairman), Sharhan Muhseen (deputy chairman), and Sanath Manatunge (global managing director) from the Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC who are on a visit to Bangladesh paid a courtesy visit to Abdur Rauf Talukder, the governor of Bangladesh Bank.

Najith Meewanage (chief executive officer) and Mahmud Hossain (Dy. CEO & head of Corporate Banking) were also present in that meeting, reads a press release.