Commercial Bank of Ceylon signs MoU with Air Astra

Corporates

Press Release
06 December, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 02:50 pm

Commercial Bank of Ceylon signs MoU with Air Astra

Press Release
06 December, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 02:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Air Astra, an airline company in Bangladesh.

Kapila Liyanage, The Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC and Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, head of Marketing and sales of Air Astra, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective companies at the bank's head office to offer discount facilities to CBC Visa cards. 

Other senior officials from both of the companies were also present at the signing ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Dhaka’s FDC, Japan Garden City and Shia Masjid were all part of Gudaraghat once. PHOTOS: Syed Zakir Hossain

What the remaining Gudaraghats remind us of Dhaka's long-lost water bodies

6h | Panorama
A trove of research underscores the perilous consequences of relying on plastic utensils, a narrative mirrored by the western world&#039;s pivot towards sustainable alternatives - ceramic, brass, or clay dinnerware. PHOTO: TBS

While we lose our sustainable traditions, the West pivots in the opposite direction

5h | Panorama
Ghulam Ali

Ghulam Ali: Voice that makes ghazals bloom

1d | Features
Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

48m | TBS World
Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia

Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia

2h | TBS World
Will the United States - Israel attack Yemen?

Will the United States - Israel attack Yemen?

17h | TBS World
Ukraine faces challenges in securing financing and sustaining energy infrastructure

Ukraine faces challenges in securing financing and sustaining energy infrastructure

5h | TBS World