Commercial Bank of Ceylon signs MoU with Air Astra

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Air Astra, an airline company in Bangladesh.

Kapila Liyanage, The Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC and Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, head of Marketing and sales of Air Astra, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective companies at the bank's head office to offer discount facilities to CBC Visa cards.

Other senior officials from both of the companies were also present at the signing ceremony.