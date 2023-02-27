Commercial Bank of Ceylon signs agreement with BIDA

Commercial Bank of Ceylon signs agreement with BIDA

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC (CBC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) at a ceremony in the Bangladesh Bank.

Under the MOU, the CBC will provide two specialised services for local and foreign investors through one-stop online services of BIDA,  reads a press release.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder was present as the chief guest and Executive Chairman of BIDA Lokman Hossain Miah presided over the programme.

Najith Meewanage, CEO of CBC, signed the agreement. 

The ceremony was also attended by senior officials of the Bangladesh Bank, BIDA and CBC.

 

