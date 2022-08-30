Commercial Bank of Ceylon signs agreement with BB for CMSME loan disbursement

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC has signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Bank (BB) for disbursing loans under the "Refinance Scheme against Term Loans to Cottage Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSME) Sector".

Najith Meewanage, CEO of Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC exchanged the signed agreement with the Director of Bangladesh Bank Jaker Hossain.

The signing took place in the presence of the Bangladesh Bank Governor, Abdur Rouf Talukder at the central bank.