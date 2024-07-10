Commercial Bank of Ceylon sign MoU with Mana Bay Water Park

Commercial Bank of Ceylon sign MoU with Mana Bay Water Park

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mana Bay Water Park.

Kasun Herath, the deputy chief executive officer & chief operating officer of Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC and Salim Khan Surattee, assistant vice president of Mana Bay Water Park, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective companies at the bank's head office to offer Buy 3 Get 1 (B3G1) facilities on entry tickets using CBC Visa Cards, reads a press release.

Other senior officials from both of the companies were also present at the signing ceremony.

