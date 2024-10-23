Commercial Bank of Ceylon launches new sub branch in CEPZ

Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC has recently launched a Subbranch in the CEPZ.

To better serve customers, CBC has moved its CEPZ Offshore Banking Unit in Chattogram to the newly launched Sub-Branch at the Commercial Complex of CEPZ, ground floor, South Halishahar, Chattogram.

The Bank's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Najith Meewanage, inaugurated the centre. The Executive Director, Mr Abdus Sobhan, and the Additional Executive Director of BEPZA, Mr Abdun Noor, attended the program. Deputy Chief Executive Officers Mr Kasun Herath and Mr Mahmud Hossain also joined the ceremony. Many distinguished guests, customers, and top bank officials also attended the inauguration and relocation ceremony.