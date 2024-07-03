Commercial Bank of Ceylon donates to Shakti Foundation's 'Shakti Mobile Clinic' project

Corporates

Press Release
03 July, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 10:46 pm

Commercial Bank of Ceylon donates to Shakti Foundation's 'Shakti Mobile Clinic' project

Press Release
03 July, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 10:46 pm
Commercial Bank of Ceylon donates to Shakti Foundation&#039;s &#039;Shakti Mobile Clinic&#039; project

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC has contributed to the Shakti Foundation's Shakti Mobile Clinic (SMC) project as part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The SMC project is a vital initiative that provides essential healthcare services to underprivileged communities, offering medical consultations, treatments, and preventive care to those who lack access to basic healthcare facilities, reads a press release.

This project plays a crucial role in improving the health and well-being of marginalized populations, particularly in remote and rural areas. The donation was presented to Dr. Humaira Islam, Founder & Executive Director of Shakti Foundation, by Mr. Najith Meewanage, CEO of the Commercial Bank of Ceylon. Mr. Mahmud Hossain, Deputy CEO; Mr. Haily Algewatte, CRISO; Mr. Abdul Halim, CFO of Shakti Foundation; and other senior officials of both organizations were present.

This contribution reflects the bank's commitment to supporting community health and well-being through strategic partnerships.

Commercial Bank of Ceylon

