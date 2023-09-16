Commerce minister to participate in 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair' in New York

A delegation of 16 members led by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi is expected to participate in the 7th Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair 2023 to be held in New York on 22-23 September 2023.

With the theme 'Smart Economy Unlocking Opportunities', Muktadhara New York and the USA-Bangladesh Business Link, in collaboration with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, will organise this program at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York, reads a press release.

Among others, Md Abdur Rahim Khan, additional secretary of the Commerce Ministry, Mohammad Shahjalal, director of the Export Development Bureau and Preeti Chakraborty, director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), will also be included in the team.

Dr AK Abdul Momen, minister of Foreign Affairs, Mashiur Rahman, economic adviser to the Prime Minister, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, the prime minister's advisor on Electricity, Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank, Eric Adams, New York City mayor, Thomas P DiNapoli, New York State comptroller and Kathy Hochul, New York state governor, among others, are expected to attend the event.

Besides, more than half a hundred prominent people from different sectors of Bangladesh, including business, banking, and journalism, are participating in this show.

Eminent economists and business leaders from Bangladesh and the United States will participate in various program sessions.

About 120 stalls from various sectors of the United States and Bangladesh will be set up at the event. Prominent US entrepreneurs will set up 80 stalls, and Bangladeshi companies will set up the remaining stalls.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) is providing full support for the successful conduct of the programme.

Biswajit Saha, founder of Muktadhara New York, said the event was designed as a perfect combination of Bangladeshi business and cultural showcase aimed at contributing to the facilitation of US-Bangladesh bilateral trade.

Apart from stalls of Bangladeshi products, the event will also have a seminar on exporting Bangladeshi products to America and a seminar on IT for mainstream businessmen in America.

Biswajit Saha said that the Export Development Bureau will participate in this trade show to increase exports to the United States.

Along with the activities of this two-day event, Saha informed that a "Remittance Bangladesh Fair" will be held at the same place at the same time to increase the flow of remittances from the US to Bangladesh.

He also said that banks, mobile financial services, remittance-related app services, money exchange houses and remittance channel partners will participate.

He said that the best 300 remittance senders will be invited, and the best 10 will be given remittance prizes.

He also said that commercial banks and money exchange companies in Bangladesh will participate in the fair.