Commerce minister to participate in 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair' in New York

Corporates

Press Release
16 September, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 12:56 pm

Related News

Commerce minister to participate in 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair' in New York

Press Release
16 September, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 12:56 pm
Commerce minister to participate in &#039;Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair&#039; in New York

A delegation of 16 members led by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi is expected to participate in the 7th Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair 2023 to be held in New York on 22-23 September 2023.

With the theme 'Smart Economy Unlocking Opportunities', Muktadhara New York and the USA-Bangladesh Business Link, in collaboration with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, will organise this program at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York, reads a press release. 

Among others, Md Abdur Rahim Khan, additional secretary of the Commerce Ministry, Mohammad Shahjalal, director of the Export Development Bureau and Preeti Chakraborty, director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), will also be included in the team.

Dr AK Abdul Momen, minister of Foreign Affairs, Mashiur Rahman, economic adviser to the Prime Minister, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, the prime minister's advisor on Electricity, Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank, Eric Adams, New York City mayor, Thomas P DiNapoli, New York State comptroller and Kathy Hochul, New York state governor, among others, are expected to attend the event.

Besides, more than half a hundred prominent people from different sectors of Bangladesh, including business, banking, and journalism, are participating in this show.

Eminent economists and business leaders from Bangladesh and the United States will participate in various program sessions.

About 120 stalls from various sectors of the United States and Bangladesh will be set up at the event. Prominent US entrepreneurs will set up 80 stalls, and Bangladeshi companies will set up the remaining stalls.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) is providing full support for the successful conduct of the programme.

Biswajit Saha, founder of Muktadhara New York, said the event was designed as a perfect combination of Bangladeshi business and cultural showcase aimed at contributing to the facilitation of US-Bangladesh bilateral trade. 

Apart from stalls of Bangladeshi products, the event will also have a seminar on exporting Bangladeshi products to America and a seminar on IT for mainstream businessmen in America.

Biswajit Saha said that the Export Development Bureau will participate in this trade show to increase exports to the United States.

Along with the activities of this two-day event, Saha informed that a "Remittance Bangladesh Fair" will be held at the same place at the same time to increase the flow of remittances from the US to Bangladesh.

He also said that banks, mobile financial services, remittance-related app services, money exchange houses and remittance channel partners will participate.

He said that the best 300 remittance senders will be invited, and the best 10 will be given remittance prizes.

He also said that commercial banks and money exchange companies in Bangladesh will participate in the fair.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi / New york / Fair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

1h | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

3h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

6h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

5h | TBS World
Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

8h | TBS Stories
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

10h | TBS Stories
More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

10h | TBS World