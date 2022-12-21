Commemorative stamps released marking 50 years of Bangladesh-Belgium relations

21 December, 2022, 09:30 pm
Commemorative stamps released marking 50 years of Bangladesh-Belgium relations

21 December, 2022, 09:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Embassy in Brussels on Wednesday launched a commemorative stamp to mark 50 years of Bangladesh-Belgium diplomatic relations in a ceremony held at the Embassy. The occasion was chaired by Ambassador Mahbub Hassan Saleh and graced by dignitaries from the Belgian Foreign Ministry and Belgian postal organisation, bpost.

Ambassador Mahbub Hassan Saleh in his welcome remarks recalled that Belgium was one of the first countries to recognise the newly independent Bangladesh in February 1972. He highlighted the struggle and ultimate victory of the people of Bangladesh led by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the Liberation War of 1971. He thanked Belgium for the support and friendship over the last fifty years and expressed hope that the relations would continue to progress from strength to strength in the coming years.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Jean Cornet d'Elzius, Director, Asia-Pacific Division at the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated the Embassy for this initiative and lauded the increasing depth and widening of Belgium's bilateral relations with Bangladesh. He noted that launching of the stamp connotes an increase in the people-to people connectivity between the two countries.

Jos Donvil, CEO of bpost expressed his appreciation for the collaboration with Bangladesh. He mentioned that letters and stamps have long been the most important way for people to connect. He termed the launching as a very befitting step, which seals the moment of friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

The stamp, printed and circulated by bpost, can be used by Belgians or any foreign nationals interested to post, letters, cards or any documents in Belgium. The stamp carries the flags of the two countries along with the image of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

