Combatting Early Marriage in Bangladesh Project National Sharing Event-2023 held

The initiative, supported by Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and the international development organisation Plan International Bangladesh, has been actively working across all 41 districts of the country since June 2018.

The project's mission is to prevent early marriage, particularly focusing on regions such as all upazilas of Jhalokathi district and three upazilas of Bhola district, reads a press release.

The event was graced by the presence of Planning Minister MA Mannan, MP, as the chief guest, while Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh H E Lily Nicholls attended the event as a special guest.

The minister, in his address, emphasised the importance of valuing women in society and reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating the hindrance of early marriage for the overall development of the country.

He also highlighted the need for collaboration between the government and development organisations, citing the long but necessary process of bringing about change.

Nishat Sultana, director of Policy, Advocacy, Influence, and Campaigns at Plan International Bangladesh, welcomed the guests, and Kabita Bose, the Country Director of Plan International Bangladesh, presided over the meeting.

In her address, Bose stressed the need for increased support to strengthen the Child Marriage Prevention Committee (CMPC) and implement the National Plan of Action (NPA). She also emphasised the importance of creating opportunities for safe access to digital platforms to prevent early marriage and empower adolescents.

During the event, Plan International Bangladesh Senior Project Manager Tirtha Sarathi Sikder provided insights into the CEMB project, highlighting its achievements, challenges, and upcoming completion.

Sarathi Sikder shared that the project actively engages with 129,000 parents in the community, led by 1,032 champion parents in Jhalokathi and Bhola districts. The successful implementation of the project has resulted in 140,998 adolescents becoming aware of sexual and reproductive health, gender equality, and child protection. These adolescents are now actively working as representatives in the field to prevent child marriage.

She further reported that 3,092 youths have achieved self-reliance through economic development training and financial assistance from the project, with an additional 108 youths gaining employment through technical training sessions. The project also celebrated positive values and gender equality by publicly acknowledging 1,390 girl child births in the community. Moreover, 3,200 families received financial assistance during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CEMB project operates at both district and national levels through various organisations, including Resource Development Foundation (RDF), Shushilan, NDP, YPSA, FIVDB, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, RDRS, Rupantor, and Green Hill. Through collaborations with 4,032 organisations and media workers in 41 districts, the project has successfully raised awareness about gender equality, child protection, and the Prevention of Child Marriage Act 2017 through various training programs and activities.

As the CEMB project nears its completion, the event served as a platform for reflection, discussion, and a renewed commitment to continue the fight against early marriage in Bangladesh. The collaborative efforts of the government, international partners, and local communities demonstrate a collective determination to bring about positive change and ensure a brighter future for the country's youth.