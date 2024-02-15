Of colours and rhythm: FBS Music Wing celebrates Falgun Sangeet Utshab 1430

The vibrant tunes of music resonated across the grounds of the University of Dhaka as the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS) Music Wing hosted the much-anticipated "Falgun Sangeet Utshab 1430" on 13 February 2024.

This lively musical gathering, the brainchild of FBS Music Wing, showcased the talents of its 80-member strong team, including organisers, creative designers, and the most accomplished musicians from the business faculty, reads a press release.

Commencing at 2pm, the event unfolded with spirited performances from the club members, captivating the audience with every musical riff. The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm, evident in the thunderous applause that echoed throughout FBS. The festivities were not confined to the concert area but spilt across the University of Dhaka, creating a vibrant and joyful ambience.

As the program progressed, the crowd was treated to a mesmerising performance by the guest band "Karnival", adding an extra layer of excitement to the musical celebration. The attendees were elated, with the songs leaving an indelible mark on their hearts and creating unforgettable memories.

The Falgun Sangeet Utshab 1430, organised by FBS Music Wing, was brought to life with the generous support of its title sponsor, Fu-Wang Foods Ltd. Their commitment to promoting cultural events aligns seamlessly with the spirit of this musical extravaganza, enhancing the overall experience for everyone in attendance.

The program ended at 7:30pm, concluding with a sense of accomplishment and jubilation among the participants, alumni, and attendees alike. The event provided a platform for students and music enthusiasts to come together, celebrate the richness of Bengali music, and create lasting bonds of affinity.

FBS Music Wing, established in 2015 by a group of talented students, continues to be a trailblazer in hosting grand concerts in TSC, International Conferences, Pohela Boishakh, with the Falgun Sangeet Utshab becoming a hallmark tradition on the first day of Falgun. The dedication of the 80-member team ensures that each event is a resounding success, leaving a lasting imprint on the cultural landscape of the business faculty of the University of Dhaka.