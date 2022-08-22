Colocity Limited helping the country's digital transformation

Colocity Limited helping the country's digital transformation

Dell Technologies and Microsoft's cloud service partner Colocity Limited have brought Microsoft Azure stack hub hybrid cloud "Colcity.Cloud" to the country for the first time to help the country's businesses to digitally transform at the speed they need.

The company's hybrid cloud is addressing business concerns of storing data at the local level.  The company is providing the necessary solutions for the assurance of compliance, reliability and security of the data, reads a press release.

According to the Vision of Digital Bangladesh, the government has prepared a plan to integrate digital technology to improve the quality of life of the citizens. 

In this case, cloud technology, especially public cloud technology, can accelerate the process of digital transformation around the world. 

In this regard, Emaad Ispahani, Managing Director of Colocity Limited, said that many companies in the country are not ready to move from traditional institutional infrastructure to the public cloud. Organization owners want complete control of their data and prefer to keep the data close for this. In addition, according to the law of the country, some information, including financial sector information, has to be kept within the country. So, cloud capabilities can create great opportunities for businesses in the country. Of these, many organisations are using the colocation service of Colocity. 

He also said that a lot of SAP and Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software is being used in the country recently. Infrastructure for ERPs is extremely expensive. Hybrid clouds can solve this problem. Keeping in mind the security issue, Microsoft's Azure Stack Hub can be trusted. He said Colocity Limited is the first Tier-3 quality commercial data center in Bangladesh which is the first time in the country.

