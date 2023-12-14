CoLoCity celebrates 15th anniversary of 'Tier-3 Standard data center'

'CoLoCity Limited' celebrated the 15th anniversary of 'Tier-3 Standard data center', according to a press release.

Since its inception in 2008, Tier-3 Standard data center has uninterrupted power supply facilities, necessary servers, cooling systems, network systems, primary including secondary and backup power management.

Colocation services help customers secure data with the highest level of security and operational reliability. For that they use multiple internet lines and NTTN.

"We believe in Bangladeshi Talents, and we also believe that if we can enable them with the right infrastructure they can build the best in class digital solution that will help the country and business to grow. That's why we started building a Colocation Data Center 15 years ago in Bangladesh.", said Emaad Ispahani, Managing Director and founder of CoLoCity Ltd.

"We haven't stopped there, we brought the first Azure Stack Hub cloud infrastructure in Bangladesh to facilitate the Enterprise and thriving Startups in the country so that they can deliver the best experience to Bangladeshi users", Emaad Added.

We are recognised as a Tier-3 standard facility and certified by ISO 9001:2015 and IEC 27001:2013".

Emaad Ispahani also said, "Soon we are planning to set up a few more data centers outside Dhaka." We've made significant investments in this sector and are moving forward with new opportunities, intending to invest more for future expansions in different locations. We provide 24/7 data compliance assurance, data reliability and security solutions. Besides, we are helping the country's business organizations in digital transformation through Microsoft Azure Stack Hub Hybrid Cloud "Colocity.Cloud ".

Al Fuad, Chief Marketing Officer of Colocity Limited, said, "currently our data '' has more than 100 racks", which is significant in Bangladesh. Our security & digital transformation partners include world-class organizations such as Acronis, Zimbra, MicroSpot, Dell, SpamTitan and Barracuda Networks. More than 60 domestic and foreign organizations including financial institutes, banks and insurance are taking our services as customers.