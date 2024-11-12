College student Rashed gets twenty lakh buying Walton Fridge

Md Rashed Ali, a college student in Meherpur, received Tk 20 lakh or two million after he had purchased a Walton brand refrigerator under the 'Digital Campaign Season-21's Double Million offer.

Before him, a motor worker named Rana Islam got Tk 20 lakh buying a Walton fridge.

Walton is conducting "Digital Campaign Season-21" nationwide with a 'Double Million' offer. Under the offer, customers are getting crores of taka sure cashback, including Tk. 20 lakh in purchase of fridge, TV, washing machine or BLDC ceiling fan from any Walton Plaza, distributor showroom and online sales platform 'e-Plaza' across the country.

Popular film actor and Walton's Senior Executive Director Amin Khan handed over Tk 20 lakh worth of cheques to Rashed Ali at a programme at Gangni Bazar in Meherpur .

The cheque handover ceremony was attended, among others, by Walton Distributor Network's Head of Sales Md Firoj Alam, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Galib Bin Mohammad, Deputy CMO Zoyeb Ahmed, Walton's Executive Director Md. Monirul Haque, Walton Distributor Showroom Saju Enterprise's Proprietor Mahabubul Bari and some other local dignitaries.

Tk 20 lakh winner Rashed Ali's village home is in Bathanpara of Raipur Union of Gangni Upazila. He has a family of four, including parents and grandmother. Rashed is studying in the second year of higher secondary education at Gangni Degree College.

In the event, Rashed Ali said, "Walton brand fridge is the best in the market as affordable price, durable, fast and best service and beautiful design. For these reasons, I bought a Walton fridge from 'Saju Enterprise' in Gangnibazar on October 27. Just after the digital registration of the fridge is done, I got an SMS on my mobile from Walton with the notification that I was awarded Tk 20 lakh. I will try to establish myself with the money received from Walton. Thanks Walton authorities for providing this facility to the buyers."

Addressing the function, Walton Distributor Network's Head of Sales Md Firoj Alam said, Walton is not only delivering highest standard products but also providing maximum customer benefits. Thus, Walton has developed a 'Double Million' offer for the buyers of fridges, TVs, washing machines or BLDC fans. Conducting business is one of Walton's goals. Walton family is also committed to bring a positive change in the socio-economic status of the people. Many customers have already changed their lives with the money awarded to them by Walton."

Film actor Amin Khan called on everyone to buy and use domestic brand products at the event. "If you buy domestic brand products, money will not go outside the country. Then, the country will prosper.