Collective healing at Dhaka Flow: Festival of yoga and wellness

Shazia Omar is hosting Dhaka's first ever yoga and wellness festival Dhaka Flow on 17 December 2022, from 11 am to 5 pm, states a press release.

"After two years of the pandemic, we are in need of collective healing to integrate what has happened and to make healthy choices for ourselves and our families and our community. I want a Bangladesh that embodies the ideals of peace and universal love, and we must start with ourselves."

Dhaka Flow promises to be a unique event bringing many of Dhaka's yoga teachers and healers under the same sky. Aside from yoga, there will be certified practitioners offering meditation, reiki and energy healing, martial arts and boxing, cardio and HIIT, and much more.

Shazia says she organised Dhaka Flow: Festival of Yoga and Wellness to showcase a variety of ways to be healthy. "it's important to find the right path for oneself, one that feels FUN, otherwise there will be no resonance, no traction. There will be free classes all day, so bring your mat and your running shoes, bring your kids and your parents, bring your best self, and come have fun," she added.

Over 30 companies and entrepreneurs are participating in the fair, with a similar vision to promote a cleaner and greener Dhaka city, cultivating good health and wellbeing.

This event is sponsored by Aarong Earth, New Zealand Dairy's Calci-plus, Sprint by Apex, Sajida Foundation, Blender's Choice Ispahani Tea and ACI's Nutrilife. Pureit by Unilever is providing filtered water dispensers; no plastic bottles will be used. Interspeed is organizing the event with jute stalls and cloth canvas signs, no single-use plastic. The yogic lifestyle entails treading gently on the earth, so this will be eco-friendly event.

Food partners will provide a range of fully vegetarian, but truly delicious treats, as yogis believe in non-violence towards all living beings.

"A healthy mind and body lead to a healthy family, community, and city, so if we want to make Bangladesh the best version it can be, we've got to do the inner work first." states Shazia Omar.

Surrender to the flow. To register, click here