Collaborative project between BUFT, University of Groningen, and BAE

BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT), the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, and the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) have jointly launched an innovation program titled "Circular Textile Hackathon" on 6 June 2024 at BUFT's permanent campus in Nishatnagar, Turag, Dhaka. This project, part of the Circular Textile Hackathon for RVO Orange Corner and supported by the Dutch Agency for Entrepreneurship (RVO), aims to foster innovation and promote circular economy practices within the Bangladeshi textile industry.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Md. Shafiul Islam, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of BUFT. Other notable attendees included BUFT Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. S. M. Mahfuzur Rahman, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Eng. Ayub Nabi Khan, Titus van der Spek, Senior Researcher at The Hague University of Applied Science and Valorization Researcher at the University of Groningen, Kim Poldner, Faculty at the University of Groningen, Mostafiz Uddin, Founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, Khalid Hossain, Partnership Lead at Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, Tanzila Tajreen, Senior Policy Advisor for Private Sector Development Economic Affairs at the Netherlands Embassy, Ashim Rahman, Policy Advisor for Business Development at the Netherlands Embassy, and Mohammed Masum Billah, Associate Professor in the Department of Business Administration at BUFT. Additionally, the event was attended by the Treasurer, Deans, and Academic and Administrative Heads.

The program, titled "Circularity Through Design Thinking Collaboration Project," is a collaborative effort involving the University of Groningen, Netherlands Enterprise Agency, Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE), and BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT).

