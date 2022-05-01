Coca-Cola reiterates commitment to create opportunities for all on May Day

Corporates

TBS Report
01 May, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2022, 06:30 pm

Related News

Coca-Cola reiterates commitment to create opportunities for all on May Day

TBS Report
01 May, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2022, 06:30 pm
Coca-Cola reiterates commitment to create opportunities for all on May Day

Coca-Cola IBPL (International Beverages Pvt Ltd) has reiterated its commitment to creating learning and growth opportunities for all marking the May Day.

In a press statement, the company said it considers people the heart of its business, and through the years, helping them improve their competencies and skills as part of its core responsibility. 

In line with that, centering the historic May Day, Coca-Cola IBPL expressed its gratitude to every contributor to its operation.

A total number of 108 factory associates of the company received more than 260 hours of global standard training last year for their continuous professional development and personal growth. 

In this regard, Kazi Arif Moin Uddin, Deputy National Manager, Supply Chain HR of Coca-Cola said, "We prioritise developing our employees as a skilled resource, and we are on track. We are also focused on maintaining all relevant indexes of socioeconomic and environmental parameters in the management of these skilled people groups." 

Extensive training programs have helped the Coca-Cola IBPL employees to become more quality-centric; consequently, the company's production quality has increased manifold, claimed the company.

In addition, for the first time in Bangladesh, Coca-Cola IBPL launched OTR-enabled bottles in the market, thanks to its people-focused approach.

Coca-Cola Bangladesh Ltd (CCBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

7h | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

8h | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amour: Socks that speak of quality

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

5 ways to keep yourself well at work

5 ways to keep yourself well at work

2h | Videos
The days of Musharraf Karim

The days of Musharraf Karim

2h | Videos
Promo: Spotlight with Sharier

Promo: Spotlight with Sharier

10h | Videos
Aloe vera for skin and hair care

Aloe vera for skin and hair care

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours