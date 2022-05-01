Coca-Cola reiterates commitment to create opportunities for all on May Day

Coca-Cola IBPL (International Beverages Pvt Ltd) has reiterated its commitment to creating learning and growth opportunities for all marking the May Day.

In a press statement, the company said it considers people the heart of its business, and through the years, helping them improve their competencies and skills as part of its core responsibility.

In line with that, centering the historic May Day, Coca-Cola IBPL expressed its gratitude to every contributor to its operation.

A total number of 108 factory associates of the company received more than 260 hours of global standard training last year for their continuous professional development and personal growth.

In this regard, Kazi Arif Moin Uddin, Deputy National Manager, Supply Chain HR of Coca-Cola said, "We prioritise developing our employees as a skilled resource, and we are on track. We are also focused on maintaining all relevant indexes of socioeconomic and environmental parameters in the management of these skilled people groups."

Extensive training programs have helped the Coca-Cola IBPL employees to become more quality-centric; consequently, the company's production quality has increased manifold, claimed the company.

In addition, for the first time in Bangladesh, Coca-Cola IBPL launched OTR-enabled bottles in the market, thanks to its people-focused approach.