Coca-Cola Foundation and WaterAid collaborates for enhanced water security in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
16 May, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 06:18 pm

Related News

Coca-Cola Foundation and WaterAid collaborates for enhanced water security in Bangladesh

Press Release
16 May, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 06:18 pm
Coca-Cola Foundation and WaterAid collaborates for enhanced water security in Bangladesh

The Coca-Cola Foundation is joining hands with WaterAid Bangladesh on a project, titled "Promoting Water Replenishment and WASH Services" to promote water and sanitation security in the Savar and Sunamganj locations of Bangladesh for a duration of 18 months starting February this year.  

The project aims to improve Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services in climate vulnerable areas and also promote water replenishment through rainwater harvesting, reads a press release.

The project entails setting up of rainwater harvesting solutions for sustained water security at the campus of Center for the Rehabilitation of the Paralyzed (CRP). It will also introduce the effective recycling techniques of using rainwater for non-drinking purposes. 

In addition to the work in CRP, Savar, there will be refurbishment work undertaken in Sunamganj district, that was severely affected during the flood in July 2022. 

Two schools and five healthcare facilities have been selected where this project will be implemented to improve effective sanitation management to improve water, sanitation ad hygiene accesses for students and patients. 

More than 30,000 people are expected to be reached through these institutions. 

President of The Coca-Cola Foundation, Saadia Madsbjerg said, "Sustainable access to safe water is a core priority area for The Coca-Cola Foundation and we are proud to support the work of WaterAid Bangladesh in improving water access in key locations."

This project will build resilience of the climate vulnerable communities residing in Sunamganj. Along with providing rehabilitation support for the damaged facilities, it will also aim to improve the capacity of the local community to gain technical knowledge on how to manage the WASH resources, especially during any disaster. The project is expected to reach a total of more than 60,000 direct people among whom more than 60% are adolescents and/or young women.

WaterAid Bangladesh Country Director Hasin Jahan said, "Due to changing climate, nations like Bangladesh are faced with multipronged climate threats, and at the heart of it is water security for communities and environment. We know promoting water and sanitation security is vital to create a more sustainable Bangladesh – with conservation and resilience in its core. This project between WaterAid and The Coca-Cola Foundation has the potential to create a real change for the betterment of the community while demonstrating large-scale adaption solution for water security and WASH access in communities."
 

Coca Cola / WaterAid Bangadesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A blend of Sultanate tradition and nature

8h | Habitat
Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

8h | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

1h | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

4h | TBS Stories
Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

23h | TBS World
'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman