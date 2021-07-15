Coca-Cola Bangladesh launches 10-day Eid offer for customers

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 09:09 pm

Coca-Cola Bangladesh has launched a 10-day-long "Eid Offer" for customers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Under this offer, customers can enjoy Coca-Cola & Sprite with an additional 600ml by buying two PET bottles of 1.25-litres in the urban area, and can also get an extra 500ml with two PET bottles of 1 Liter (in the rural area) through every e-commerce site,  said a Coca-Cola press release on Thursday.

At the same time, Coca-Cola has also launched a promotional campaign showcasing how pairing between at-home delicious meals with a refreshing Coca-Cola enhances the festivity of togetherness, the release said.

Under this promotional campaign, twelve young food Vloggers, including Rafsan – 'The Choto Bhai, Faiza from 'Khuda Lagse', shared and reviewed their favourite food and drinks.

Coca-Cola Bangladesh later uploaded the vloggers' videos on its official Facebook page, the release added. 

Coca-Cola Bangladesh Ltd (CCBL) / Eid offer

