Coats Group PLC named as one of 'World's Best Workplaces'

23 November, 2023, 09:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Coats Group PLC announces that it has been named one of the World's Best Workplaces 2023. 

Fortune and Great Place to Work® annually select the top 25 companies that are dedicated to creating exceptional workplace cultures. The team at Coats has been recognised for its commitment to prioritising its people, fostering a culture of trust, and empowering colleagues worldwide to achieve their full potential. 

The World's Best Workplaces award is based on analysing surveys representing 15 million employee opinions worldwide. The survey also considers the breadth and impact of company workplace programmes. Organisations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries. 

Rajiv Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at Coats Group, said, "We are humbled and proud to be recognised as one of the top workplaces worldwide. This achievement is a testament to our company's culture, employees and leaders. 

Three pillars underpin our culture. Firstly, it's about "Doing the right thing", and this manifests itself in ethics, integrity, safety and sustainability. The second pillar is "Customer centricity", which gives us the edge in serving customers today and anticipating their future needs. The third pillar of our culture is a "Family environment". This promotes collaboration, sharing and caring.  It's also the basis for forging enduring long-term relationships with stakeholders". 

Operating in over 50 countries and with over 18,000 employees speaking 60 languages, Coats takes a global approach to its people. In 2022, Coats adopted a new global method of recognition called 'Applause' that ensures all employees have an equal chance to be celebrated for their work and the moments that matter, with all Coats' operating countries having the same standards, the same ways of giving and receiving Applause, and the same awards. Meanwhile, the 'Coats for All' programme ensures equality of treatment during recruitment while at work and fair development for all employees worldwide regardless of gender, age, disability, race, religion or belief. Coats remains committed to providing a safe, diverse, and inclusive work environment across all its global operations.

