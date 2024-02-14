Coats appoints Mohammad Al Kashem as new MD of Coats Sri Lanka

Mohammad Al Kashem was appointed the first Bangladeshi Managing Director of Coats Thread Exports Limited in Sri Lanka.

He will take on this responsibility in addition to his current role as the Managing Director of Coats Bangladesh Limited and J&P Coats Pakistan Limited, reads a press release. He will be based in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Kashem joined Coats in 2016. He was previously the General Manager in Coats Pakistan and has also held the role of Manufacturing Director in Coats Bangladesh.

He is also a member of the Apparel Division Leadership Team of Coats Group.

Al Kashem said, "I am delighted to be taking up this new role in Coats Sri Lanka. Apparel is a thriving sector in the South Asian markets. Despite global economic setbacks, in Bangladesh and Pakistan, we have grown in recent years because of our innate resilience and ability to be agile and adapt to changing circumstances. Coats Sri Lanka is also growing at a fast pace. I look forward to learning from this thriving market and taking on best practices and innovations from across our network to drive our shared strategic goals."

Kashem has more than two decades of experience in leadership roles across general management, manufacturing, and human resources functions in multinational companies and local industrial conglomerates.

He is an Industrial and Production Engineering graduate from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and holds an executive MBA from North South University.