Coast Guard distributes iftar on Bangabandhu's 104th birth anniversary

On the occasion of the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman today 17 March 2024 Bangladesh Coast Guard Dhaka Zone, East Zone, West Zone, South Zone and BCG Base Agrajatra distributed Iftar among the poor and needy in Dhaka, Chittagong, Mongla, Bhola and Patuakhali respectively.

Zonal commanders of all zones of the Bangladesh Coast Guard and other officials were present in the Iftar distribution program, reads a press release.