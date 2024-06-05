Coast Guard conducts medical camp in Maheshkhali

05 June, 2024
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Coast Guard East Zone conducted a medical campaign in the Gorakghata area under Maheshkhali of Cox's Bazar on Tuesday from 9am to 1pm to provide health services to coastal people.

During this time, doctors and medical assistants of the Bangladesh Coast Guard provided free medical services and necessary medical supplies to a total of 276 people, Coast Guard Headquarters Media Officer Lt Commander Khandaker Munif said.

He also said Surgeon Lt Commander Nazmul Akhtar Ferdous, MPH, AMC and Surgeon Lt Asif Khan, AMC were present in the programme.

